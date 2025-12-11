Apple AirPods Pro 3 could get a price cut in the Boxing Day sales

Hear that? I’m picking up the jingle-jangle of Christmas, and the faint sound of your earbuds screaming for an upgrade. Luckily for you, once you’ve stuffed yourself full of turkey, the Boxing Day sales will be here – and with them, AirPods deals.

Every year, retailers up and down the country slash prices on Apple’s tech in the post-Christmas sales, and I’m expecting to see the company’s coveted AirPods make an appearance.

I’m predicting deals on both the AirPods 4 (with active noise cancellation and without), and while the AirPods Pro 3 didn’t get any discounts during the Black Friday sales in November, that might change later this month.

Most retailers have completely sold out of the older AirPods Pro 2 after they were discontinued, so the AirPods Pro 3 are now the only pro-grade buds currently on sale. That might mean discounts are on their way. Keep reading for all my predictions, plus the offers to shop now.

When will the Boxing Day AirPods sales start?

As has been tradition since the dawn of time, Boxing Day takes place the day after Christmas (26 December). This year, that falls on a Friday. Most retailers will drop their deals on the day itself, though a few will start rolling out offers from Christmas Eve onwards.

What AirPods deals can you expect for the Boxing Day 2025 sales?

The Boxing Day sales tend to mirror Black Friday quite closely, so I’m expecting to see decent reductions across the entire AirPods line-up. The real question is whether the AirPods Pro 3 will get a discount.

I’m hopeful. Last year, the AirPods 4 were roughly as new as the AirPods Pro 3 will be by the time Christmas rolls around, and they still saw a £15 reduction. It wasn’t massive, but if we get a similar price cut this time, the AirPods Pro 3 could fall below £200 for the first time since launch.

The AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation will almost certainly go on sale, however, and I reckon they’ll sit quite close to their Black Friday prices – £99 for the AirPods 4 and £149 for the AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation.

As for the AirPods Max? I’m hoping they’ll plummet to less than £400, but I haven’t seen them that low in years, so it’s more likely they’ll drop to something around the £449 mark.

The best Apple AirPods deals to shop now

Apple AirPods 4: Was £119, now £99, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If you don’t care about active noise cancellation and just want some good-sounding AirPods without all the fancy bells and whistles, the entry-level AirPods 4 are still down to their Black Friday price. “Because they have the same H2 chip as the noise-cancelling model, they have access to many of the same features such as personalised spatial audio, voice isolation and the nodding/shaking mechanism to respond to Siri”, said tech critic David Phelan in his AirPods 4 review. “A direct successor to the AirPods second-generation, they do more, they sound better and they look neater than the second-gen model.”

Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation: Was £169, now £149, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

And for those of you who do want active noise cancellation, these are also at their Black Friday price right now. A viable alternative to the AirPods Pro 2, the AirPods 4 have an open-fit design that some might find lighter and more comfortable than the AirPods Pro. “While the ANC isn’t as strong as the in-ear seal you get on the Pro 2”, tech critic David Phelan still found that it “cut out everyday noise surprisingly well”.

