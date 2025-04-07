Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Some fashion collaborations just make sense (see Ganni x Barbour, Aligne x Elizabeth Day or Bella Freud x M&S). The latest match made in heaven is between the beloved high street label Nobody’s Child and luxury accessories brand Elizabeth Scarlett.

Teaming up for a collection of dreamy embroidered pieces, the drop includes everything from puff-sleeve blouses and linen co-ords to smock dresses and gingham midis. The 45-strong capsule solves all your spring dressing dilemmas.

Of course, the collaboration hasn’t neglected accessories either, with purses, make-up bags and tote bags in the roster too. Inspired by the two brands’ shared love of colour, print, and embroidery, the collection features motifs from Scarlett’s original watercolour paintings. Featuring signature Nobody’s Child dress and blouse silhouettes, the styles are brought to life with playful prints and floral embroidery.

Plus, you can even match with your little one, with exclusive mini-me pieces that reimagine the womenswear as children's-wear (it’s as cute as you can imagine).

With prices starting from £35 for clothing and £18 for accessories, the capsule is in-keeping with Nobody’s Child’s pleasingly accessible price points. So, if you’re a fan of the respective brands or simply looking to refresh your spring wardrobe with timeless, unique pieces, here’s everything we’re shopping from Nobody’s Child x Elizabeth Scarlett.

Nobody’s Child x Elizabeth Scarlett blue denim embroidered sun dress: £89, Nobodyschild.com

open image in gallery ( Nobody's Child )

Nobody’s Child’s tie-front dresses are bestsellers for the label, with this denim take putting a fresh spin on the silhouette. Crafted from organic cotton, it promises to be lightweight and airy for spring and summer days. Featuring a crew neckline and a trio of ties at the bodice, it’s detailed with Elizabeth Scarlett’s all-over sun embroidery.

Nobody’s Child x Elizabeth Scarlett yellow floral print Polly top: £35.99, Nobodyschild.com

open image in gallery ( Nobody's Child )

Butter yellow has been crowned the colour of the season and this top offers an easy way to lean into the trend. Complete with spaghetti straps and elasticated detailing to accentuate your waist, it features a tie detail at the neckline and Scarlett’s all-over floral motif.

Nobody’s Child x Elizabeth Scarlett black embroidered gingham dress: £120, Nobodyschild.com

open image in gallery ( Nobody's Child )

A standout piece in the collection, this midi dress is hugely versatile. The on-trend black and white gingham finish is elevated by embroidered shells, while the smocked bodice and tiered skirt combine comfort and style. Dress it up with heels for occasions and keep it simple with ballet flats day-to-day.

Nobody’s Child x Elizabeth Scarlett ruched shell print midi dress: £79, Nobodyschild.com

open image in gallery ( Nobody's Child )

This midi dress embodies the feeling of spring and summer. Finished in a vintage-inspired seashell print, the dress is distinguished by its frill shoulder detailing, flattering shirred bodice and square neckline. Better yet, a mini-me version is available (£55, Nobodyschild.com) so you can match with your little one.

Nobody’s Child x Elizabeth Scarlett orange linen embroidered shirt: £69, Nobodyschild.com

open image in gallery ( Nobody's Child )

A co-ord can help take all the guesswork out of spring/summer dressing. Case in point: this linen short sleeve shirt and and matching shorts (£69, Nobodyschild.com). Both pieces are finished in a rustic orange shade with Scarlett’s sunshine embroidery. The shorts feature side pockets and a soft drawstring waist for comfort appeal, while the shirt is characterised by a collar, button-down and short sleeves. It’s the ultimate holiday uniform.

Nobody’s Child x Elizabeth Scarlett white floral embroidery top: £69, Nobodyschild.com

open image in gallery ( Nobody's Child )

Evoking spring, this blouse from the Nobody’s Child x Elizabeth Scarlett collab is detailed with floral embroidery along the ruffled neckline and puffed shoulders. The colourful print puts a fresh spin on one of Nobody’s Child’s bestselling silhouettes. Style with jeans and ballet flats for an effortless look this season.

Nobody’s Child x Elizabeth Scarlett sun embroidered purse: £36, Nobodyschild.com

open image in gallery ( Nobody's Child )

Whether used to store make-up when travelling or jewellery and hair accessories at home, this purse from the capsule boasts a generously sized interior and gold zip closure. Featuring one of Scarlett’s original watercolour painting designs, it’s finished in a vintage yellow floral print with celestial gold sun embroidery.

