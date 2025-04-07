Kitri’s spring and summer collection is its best yet – and it’s selling out fast

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Though fewer than 10 years old, Kitri has established a loyal fashion fan base thanks to its playful prints, fresh silhouettes and quality pieces at mid-range prices.

Its clothing regularly goes viral – think that shearling trim patent leather trench, the gingham Lenora dress and feather-adorned party frocks. The brand is particularly beloved for its occasion wear, whether it’s an embroidered linen dress for a destination wedding or a leopard print mini for a birthday do.

Founded in 2017 by South Korea-born Haeni Kim, Kitri was born out of her frustration at not being able to find hero pieces at affordable prices.

Designed as a direct-to-consumer brand, its fashion is made in small quantities, and new pieces drop on the site each month. Not only does this reduce the risk of wedding guests turning up in the same dress (the worst), but it limits waste while boosting hype around the brand - there’s nothing like securing the last size in a trending item.

Its spring and summer drops are a case in point. A bold long-sleeve zebra print dress and Grecian-inspired black knit halter neck maxi are already sold out with a waiting list, while a brown tie front blazer and and polka dot mini dress have started doing the rounds on Instagram.

From a blue swing dress I wore to a wedding in Lisbon to the aforementioned brown blazer and a black halter neck dress, my wardrobe is propped up by plenty of Kitri items. I can attest to the quality and timeless appeal, particularly the summer dresses, which I dig out of storage each year without fail.

open image in gallery Two of my favourite new-in Kitri pieces ( Kitri )

So, whether you’re packing for a spring city break, planning your outfits for a summer holiday or have a wedding in the calendar, I’ve rounded up my favourite pieces from Kitri’s spring/summer 2025 collection. But you need to act fast, as sizes won’t be in stock for long.

Kitri Reese pink cotton linen dress: £245, Kitristudio.com

open image in gallery ( Kitri )

Characterised by its pastel pink finish, fitted bodice, dropped waist and straight neckline, the Reece dress is crafted from a breathable cotton-linen blend. Boasting a structured shape that lends it to occasion wear (think a town hall wedding or an evening out on holiday), it’s easy and breezy enough to dress down for the office and day-to-day.

Kitri Theodora cotton linen reversible quilted jacket: £215, Kitristudio.com

open image in gallery ( Kitri )

Zebra is fast becoming the cool-girl alternative to leopard print, and this jacket ticks all the right boxes for your spring wardrobe. Lightly padded with a tie-front fastening and patched pockets, it’s crated from a 50/50 cotton-linen blend. But the star attraction is the reversible design. One side is a bold zebra print, and the other is a neutral ivory tone with flashes of zebra along the seams, giving you extra versatility when styling.

Kitri Tabara yellow rose knit dress: £195, Kitristudio.com

open image in gallery ( Kitri )

The contemporary and fresh asymmetrical silhouette of the Tabara dress is given timeless detailing thanks to the all-over yellow rose jacquard print and figure-hugging body. Made from viscose yarn, the dress boasts a comfortable, stretchy fit and subtle sheen. Extra details include a wide ''90s-inspired neckline and fringe detailing that will swish as you walk. Wedding guest attire sorted.

Kitri Maia navy polka dot satin top: £145, Kitristudio.com

open image in gallery ( Kitri )

While polka dot never really fades from fashion, it’s back in a big way this season, and you can into the trend with this satin top. Featuring a tie fastening, there are also buttons to marry fashion and function. Whether styled with denim in the daytime or a black mini skirt in the evening, it’s a wardrobe staple.

Kitri Katherine black linen blend strapless top: £125, Kitristudio.com

open image in gallery ( Kitri )

Crafted from a breathable linen blend with tencel for stretch and movement, this bandeau top is a hero summer piece. Inspired by corsets, it’s structured and sculpted to enhance your figure. The simple style is elevated by the contrast white tie detailing down the side. Designed with a slightly longer length, pair with low-rise denim or skirts.

Kitri Vivienne mocha tailored blazer: £215, Kitristudio.com

open image in gallery ( Kitri )

A blazer with a difference, the Vivienne style boasts a versatile mocha brown finish and is fully lined with jet pockets. But the pièce de résistance is the wrap neckline and front ties. You can wear them undone for a fluid silhouette or fastened for a boxy, powerhouse look. Whether styled with the matching trousers (£145, Kitristudio.com) or a white maxi skirt, it’s a centrepiece item for your wardrobe.

