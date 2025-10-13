Nothing can equal the excitement levels of little (and big) kids on Christmas morning. However they open their presents – be it careful and considerate or frantic unwrapping – the joy of discovering what Santa (or his little helpers) has hidden in their stocking is always going to be a highlight of the day, so the contents better be good. No pressure then.

You might like to fill their stockings with affordable goodies, or stick to a few pricier items, along with a satsuma for good measure. Either way, it’s even better that the fillers bring enjoyment even after the initial squeals of excitement have died down.

I’ve been the chief stocking filler in my home for 10 years, so I have a good idea of when a gift is worth it and when it’s a waste of money. And, as a parenting writer, I’m lucky enough to test the latest toy releases, so I know what’s likely to have the wow factor and capture a child’s imagination.

After months of testing, my little helpers and I have found the stocking fillers that will bring serious excitement on Christmas morning and beyond.

How I tested

I had assistance from little helpers in testing each toy ( Sarah Dawson/The Independent )

Christmas came early for my little testers (six and nine). We spent a month playing with more than 30 stocking fillers, with only the very best ones making the final cut. The initial excitement was an important consideration. But I also wanted to find the gifts they’d use again and again. I also considered price, size, longevity, and kid appeal (but you can read my in-depth testing criteria at the end of the review).

As the chief stocking filler in her home, Sarah Dawson has plenty of experience in buying kids’ gifts. Over the past nine years, she’s gotten a strong idea of the gifts that spark serious joy on Christmas morning and beyond. She’s also a parenting writer and has years of experience in testing and reviewing products for children, and writing gift guides – including the best gifts for six-year-olds and the best gifts for nine-year-olds. Sarah knows what will be a genuine hit with hits and parents alike. For this review, she’s brought you her honest opinion on these gifts after seeing them under real-world use, noting quality, and what to bear in mind.

The best stocking fillers for 2025 are: