The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
20 best stocking fillers for Christmas 2025, tested and approved by kids
From Bluetooth speakers to slime, these are the presents to get Santa some serious brownie points
- 1Chuckle Soaps little figures Read review£72Flexi Fidgets Co. frog clickerRead review£2
- 3PlAYinCHOC toychoc boxRead review£24Gui Gui beautify your slime packRead review£9
- 5‘The Snowman and The Snowdog’ Yoto cardRead review£56L.O.L. Surprise! doll tots eye spyRead review£6
- 7Odd Goose a doodle a day notepadRead review£78Lego Santa’s delivery truckRead review£42
- 9Rubik’s Cube pulse cubeRead review£1710Stuffs plush toy and lip balmRead review£9
- 11Squish-a-longs Harry Potter six-packRead review£1212Rainbow Loom cute-tique fantastic dreams charm bracelet kitRead review£6
- 13Ask Mummy and Daddy Christmas cracker sweet selectionRead review£1214Djeco Camille magic penRead review£2
- 15Stych scallop print hair slipsRead review£816Bitty Boomers Grogu wireless Bluetooth speakerRead review£18
- 17The Den Kit Company foraging friends kitRead review£1018Organic Zoo Teddy soft toyRead review£35
- 19PO. P two-pack sport socksRead review£1220Brick Like This!Read review£18
Nothing can equal the excitement levels of little (and big) kids on Christmas morning. However they open their presents – be it careful and considerate or frantic unwrapping – the joy of discovering what Santa (or his little helpers) has hidden in their stocking is always going to be a highlight of the day, so the contents better be good. No pressure then.
You might like to fill their stockings with affordable goodies, or stick to a few pricier items, along with a satsuma for good measure. Either way, it’s even better that the fillers bring enjoyment even after the initial squeals of excitement have died down.
I’ve been the chief stocking filler in my home for 10 years, so I have a good idea of when a gift is worth it and when it’s a waste of money. And, as a parenting writer, I’m lucky enough to test the latest toy releases, so I know what’s likely to have the wow factor and capture a child’s imagination.
After months of testing, my little helpers and I have found the stocking fillers that will bring serious excitement on Christmas morning and beyond.
How I tested
Christmas came early for my little testers (six and nine). We spent a month playing with more than 30 stocking fillers, with only the very best ones making the final cut. The initial excitement was an important consideration. But I also wanted to find the gifts they’d use again and again. I also considered price, size, longevity, and kid appeal (but you can read my in-depth testing criteria at the end of the review).
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
As the chief stocking filler in her home, Sarah Dawson has plenty of experience in buying kids’ gifts. Over the past nine years, she’s gotten a strong idea of the gifts that spark serious joy on Christmas morning and beyond. She’s also a parenting writer and has years of experience in testing and reviewing products for children, and writing gift guides – including the best gifts for six-year-olds and the best gifts for nine-year-olds. Sarah knows what will be a genuine hit with hits and parents alike. For this review, she’s brought you her honest opinion on these gifts after seeing them under real-world use, noting quality, and what to bear in mind.
The best stocking fillers for 2025 are:
- Best overall – Chuckle Soaps little figures: £7.50, Chucklesoaps.com
- Best budget option – Flexi Fidgets Co. frog clicker: £2.99, Flexifidgets.co.uk
- Best chocolate – PLAYinCHOC toychoc box: £2.49, Playinchoc.com
- Best cuddly toy – Organic Zoo Teddy soft toy: £35, Organic-zoo.com
- Best socks – PO. P two-pack sport socks: £12, Polarnopyret.com
1Chuckle Soaps little figures
- Best: Stocking filler overall
- Size : 8cm x 5cm x 2cm
- Why we love it
- Huge choice of designs
- Gentle on kids’ skin
- Sustainable brand
- Great for all ages
- Take note
- Cannot always guarantee which design you’ll get
Soaps with toys hidden inside? This has to be one of the most genius gifts for kids I’ve ever come across. The choice of toys is vast – with everything from mini dinosaurs to toy cars tucked away inside the transparent soaps – but my testers were fully won over by the Lego minifigures. Nothing has encouraged my kids to wash as thoroughly as the promise of excavating a Super Mario Bros character or Taylor Swift toy once the soap has been used.
Every soap is vegan, SLS free (SLS, or sodium lauryl sulphate, can be irritating to the skin for some people), and fragranced with 100 per cent organic lavender essential oil, which not only smells amazing but is also perfectly gentle on even the most sensitive and allergy-prone skin.
I love the sustainable ethos behind the brand, which upcycles toys and encourages customers to post the figures back, once they have been liberated from the soap and played with, in return for a discount on their next order. Honestly, I’m struggling to find anything to fault.
2Flexi Fidgets Co. frog clicker
- Best: Budget stocking filler
- Size: 3cm
- Why we love it
- Lots of designs to choose from
- Great SEN sensory toy
- Made with eco-friendly materials
- Take note
- Clicking noise makes this unsuitable for school
Fidget toys are a guaranteed crowd pleaser, and I think any child would be happy to find this cute frog design fidget toy in their stocking on Christmas morning.
At 3cm, it’s diddy, but I found it fitted perfectly in my nine-year-old tester’s palm, and the satisfying ‘click’ really helped calm them, though the sound means this toy isn’t really suitable for bringing to school. But, elsewhere, it’s great for when kids are bouncing off the walls with excitement.
At just £2.99, this is a total bargain, and hasn’t left my tester’s hand since it arrived. It’s well made, and with a cute froggy face – what’s not to love?
3PlAYinCHOC toychoc box
- Best: Chocolate stocking filler
- Size: 5.5cm x 5.5cm x 5.5cm
- Why we love it
- Plastic-free toy
- 100 per cent organic chocolate
- Take note
- Can’t choose the toy
Chocolate is a classic stocking filler, and I think this unique offering makes an excellent alternative to the usual bag of coins. Included are two perfectly kid-sized pieces of dairy-, nut-, gluten- and soy-free vegan chocolate, as well as a cute cardboard figure for the kids to assemble themselves.
My testers loved the surprise element of wondering what could be inside the box, and had no problems putting the toy together themselves – I love that the cardboard is sturdy enough for little fingers to wedge together without bending in half.
It’s a cute, diddy size, brilliantly priced, plastic-free, and we can all confirm that the chocolate is delicious.
4Gui Gui beautify your slime pack
- Best: Stocking filler for slime fans
- Size: 8.4cm x.8.4cm x 8.1cm
- Why we love it
- Choice of textures
- Nicely scented
- Can personalise with charms and glitter
- Take note
- Young children may need help opening the bags
This decent-sized tub from Gui Gui was a massive hit with my slime lover. Here, slime has been given a fancy glow-up with a choice of sensory textures, genuinely nice scents and some seriously chunky embellishments (think charms, beads and mini figurines) for kids to mix together.
Of course there’s a pack of glitter to add a bit of sparkle (or a lot, if you’re my mini tester) and you can pick from various slime textures, including gloss, clear, butter or cloud. We tested out a couple of textures, and cloud came out on top, with both our testers and me (I noted that it was way less messy than the others). I also love that the tub was of a good quality so it will keep the slime fresh so that it can be used for months.
5‘The Snowman and The Snowdog’ Yoto card
- Best: Stocking filler for audiobook listeners
- Size: 5.5cm x 8.5cm
- Why we love it
- Screen-free fun
- Will be used a lot
- Suitable for all ages
- Relaxing
- Take note
- Need a Yoto player
I’m a Yoto devotee – the toy was crowned best kids’ audio player by a fellow parenting writer, and I’m not at all surprised. Any addition to my kids’ Yoto library is always very welcome.
I tested out a mix of the new Christmas releases and loved them all, but it was The Snowman and Snowdog, narrated by Benedict Cumberbatch, that won both my nine-year-old and six-year-old over. It’s a sweet audiobook with a beautiful musical score, and its appeal will span different age groups.
Whenever this was played, my testers were hooked. This will be perfect for bringing a rare moment of chill to Christmas Day.
6L.O.L. Surprise! doll tots eye spy
- Best: Stocking filler for fun unboxing
- Size: 10.1cm x 10.1cm x 10.1cm
- Why we love it
- Interactive unboxing
- Fun water colour-change elements
- Take note
- A lot of plastic
It's all about the unboxing, as far as my L.O.L. Suprise! mad tester is concerned, and the latest eye spy series really does take it to the next level with this interactive offering. Kids need to crack the code, solving clues, dipping accessories in water, and twisting and turning the ball to open up different sections.
My tester particularly loved having to crack through some egg-shell plastic to find the key to open up the ball, and was equally delighted with her colour-change superhero doll inside.
I really rate the play potential here, so it’s definitely a toy that will be enjoyed long after the excitement of cracking the code.
7Odd Goose a doodle a day notepad
- Best: Stocking filler for creativity
- Size: 9cm x 13cm
- Why we love it
- Quality paper
- Fully recyclable
- Sheets easy to tear off
- Take note
- Younger children may whizz through the pages quickly
Featuring 80 tear-off pages, this fun notepad is a dream stocking filler for creative kids. With space to doodle, as well as room to add the day, date and even a doodle rating, it’s a genius way to encourage children to have some screen-free fun and let their imaginations run wild – my two testers loved it, and I loved the bonkers drawings they came up with.
The quality of the paper is instantly noticeable, and I was impressed that each doodle didn’t seep into the page beneath it. I also love that everything is made by hand in Britain by small independent stationery company Odd Goose. This gets full marks from me.
8Lego Santa’s delivery truck
- Best: Festive-themed Lego stocking filler
- Size: 26cm x 14cm x 6cm
- Why we love it
- Full of little details
- Great for creativity
- Can be played with or displayed
- Take note
- Box takes up a lot of room in stocking
If you fancy spending a little more on an extra special stocking filler, this excellently festive Santa’s delivery truck Lego set is so worth the money. With 224 pieces, there’s a lot to get stuck into, and my nine-year-old tester was fully immersed in the build, from start to finish. While it’s recommended for kids aged eight years old and above, it’s something that younger kids can get involved with too, provided it’s with adult supervision.
My tester loved all the little features, like the letter for Santa, elf minifigure and the fact the back of the truck opens up. I rated the fantastic quality (Lego never disappoints), easy to follow instructions and how much joy it brought to my tester to build and play with afterwards.
If you can manage to stop your kids from dismantling it or losing any bricks, it’s going to be a fun addition to your annual Christmas decorations too. Now that is value for money.
9Rubik’s Cube pulse cube
- Best: Puzzle stocking filler
- Size: 9cm x 6cm x 16cm
- Why we love it
- Cool flashing lights
- Boosts cognitive and fine motor skills
- Appeals to all ages
- Take note
- Batteries will need replacing eventually
There were multiple cries of “me first!” when my testers and I opened up this flashy update on the traditional Rubik’s Cube. It definitely has instant appeal, thanks to its mirror-effect panels, but what really caught and held my tester’s attention was that the cube lights up.
It’s so easy to activate (not so easy to complete, mind you) by simply pressing the button at the top of the cube – although I’d recommend having a quick read of the instructions first to make sure you don’t get stuck in demo mode. Then the cube flashes in rainbow colours, giving you 60 seconds to complete the puzzle before the lights go out.
My nine-year-old was hooked and, though we never quite did find out what happens if you complete the Rubik’s Cube pulse in time, he had a brilliant time playing around with it in the dark.
10Stuffs plush toy and lip balm
- Best: Stocking filler for tweens
- Size: 15cm x 5cm x 5cm
- Why we love it
- Reusable storage case
- Cute Kawaii style
- Age-appropriate lip balm
- Take note
- Can choose specific character
For less than £10, this super-cute lip balm and cuddly plushie set packs in a lot of tween appeal. Housed in a reusable giant lip balm shaped tube (which is a nice touch), each set features a scented lip balm and coordinating holder, with a peel-off sticky back for kids to stick to whatever they fancy.
There’s also a colourful soft toy included – we got a bubble tea-themed toy, which my six-year-old was delighted with – although you won’t know what you’re getting until you open up the tube.
The lip balm formula feels gentle enough for little kids (which is just as well, because my tester has been liberally applying since unboxing). Plus, the packaging is tween-perfection, and it’s a great size to bulk up a stocking, too.
11Squish-a-longs Harry Potter six-pack
- Best: For Harry Potter fans
- Size: 18.5cm x 18cm x 5cm
- Why we love it
- Very collectable
- Good choice of characters
- Sparks imaginative play
- Take note
- Box takes up a lot of room in stocking
Harry Potter and Squishmallows is such a dream collaboration, and these Harry Potter-themed mini-squishes definitely got my tester’s seal of approval, who declared them “so cool!”.
There are various sets available, but we tested out the one with Ron Weasley, Scabbers, Dobby, Lucis Malfoy, Aragog and Hagrid. It also comes with a sorting hat which you can fit on the figures and – I’ve been reliably informed – a Bertie Botts every flavour beans accessory, which can be added to your squish-alongs as a belt.
The ring included means you can mix and match the characters and wear them on your finger if you fancy, but my Harry Potter mad tester preferred to simply play with them, then display them all on his bedroom shelf.
12Rainbow Loom cute-tique fantastic dreams charm bracelet kit
- Best: Crafting kit stocking filler
- Size: 15.5cm x 21cm x 4cm
- Why we love it
- Very easy to use
- Comes with loom bands
- Great value
- Take note
- Charms may run out quickly
Step onto any primary school playground and you’ll see the allure of loom bands is still strong. This clever gadget makes creating your own loom band charm bracelets an absolute breeze. Simply load up the loom bands one by one and click the bottom of the ‘auto-loom’ to attach them together.
The illustrated step-by-step instructions were easy enough for even my six-year-old to get to grips with – so much so I was able to leave her to craft away independently, and was only called for when she needed to add the hook to finish it off. She loved the cute charms included, although was a little disappointed there were only nine in the pack, as she has a long list of friends she wants to make bracelets for.
I’d say it’s worth buying additional charms and loom bands if you can, as kids can get through them at an alarming rate, and you don’t want to run out before Christmas dinner is served.
13Ask Mummy and Daddy Christmas cracker sweet selection
- Best: Christmas sweets stocking filler
- Size: 35cm x 7cm x 8cm
- Why we love it
- Palm-oil free
- Sustainable and recyclable packaging
- Great mix of sweets
- Take note
- Box takes up a lot of room in stocking
Christmas family movie nights are sorted, thanks to this epic sweet selection. Inside the giant cracker is a, quite frankly, mega selection of delicious festive-themed sweets that both my testers cannot stop raving about.
I like that the packaging is 100 per cent plastic-free – the bag the sweets come in is biodegradable – and that the sweets are palm oil-free. As for what my testers made of this gift? They loved the fun Christmassy sweets, featuring everything from cute gingerbread figures to stripy candy poles, which passed their very discerning taste test.
14Djeco Camille magic pen
- Best: Stocking filler for all ages
- Size: 16cm x 6.5cm
- Why we love it
- Easy to use
- Encourages writing
- Affordable
- Take note
- Can’t be used once ink runs out
Simple, but a lot of fun, this bargain stocking filler was a big hit for me, as a parent, and my little testers. Renamed the “spy pen” by my littlest tester, it is filled with invisible ink which magically appears when you shine the UV torch (built into the lid) onto your writing.
The on/off button is easy to slide and, if the squeals of laughter are anything to go by, the kids had a great time writing top secret messages to each other.
The pen runs on three LR44 HD batteries, although these are included and should last a long while, as long as you remind the children to turn the light off once they’ve read the secret messages. And it encourages kids to get writing, too.
15Stych scallop print hair slips
- Best: Hair accessory stocking filler
- Size: 7.5cm x 10.5cm
- Why we love it
- Fashionable designs
- Great quality
- Good value
- Take note
- Not suitable for children under three
These chunky, oversized scallop hair clips really are the coolest hair accessories around. I loved the purple, red and orange colour combination, while my six-year-old was all about, in her words, the “wobbly edges”.
Featuring a very on-trend mix of clashing prints, I think these clip-in slides would work for such a wide age range, from pre-schoolers up to teens. I’m tempted to try them out myself, but my stylish little tester is dead set on keeping these all to herself. They’re brilliant quality, and I think great value at £8 for three.
16Bitty Boomers Grogu wireless Bluetooth speaker
- Best: Stocking filler for listening to music
- Size: 10.5cm x 11.5cm x 6cm
- Why we love it
- Good sound quality
- Very portable
- Cool design
- Take note
- A little pricey for a stocking filler
For something so small (it measures a diminutive 10cm x 5cm, and most of that is ears), this awesome Grogu Bluetooth speaker delivers some mighty volume. I was a little skeptical about whether such a tiny device could offer decent sound quality, but was pleasantly surprised by the crisp and powerful sound that came out of Grogu.
It’s as straightforward to set up as you’d expect – simply turn it on and sync with your Bluetooth – plus, my nine-year-old tester thinks it’s incredibly cool. It definitely delivers on kid appeal, and has been used on repeat by my music-mad tester. If Star Wars isn’t their thing, there’s a whole host of Marvel and Disney characters to choose from instead.
17The Den Kit Company foraging friends kit
- Best: Stocking filler for nature lovers
- Size: 10cm x 15cm x 6cm
- Why we love it
- Encourages kids to get outdoors
- Reusable
- Inspires creativity
- Take note
- Name tag can only be used once
If you know a child who can’t go for a walk without coming back with numerous nature treasures, this is the stocking filler for them. Inside the jute pull-string bag you’ll find a ‘foraging friend’ – a little character made from UK-grown wood, with eyes and drilled holes in the top. Kids can bring their wooden pal to life with the addition of everything from long grass to dandelions in the holes, creating ears or antennas.
There’s also a wooden tag for children to name their creation, but if you use pen or paint on this then it can’t be easily reused. My testers are both outdoorsy kids and loved foraging for all kinds of weird and wonderful bits to make the characters their own.
As a parent, I love that it’s a really sustainable toy, perfect for taking out on walks and reusing again and again.
18Organic Zoo Teddy soft toy
- Best: Cuddly toy stocking filler
- Size: 24cm x 10cm
- Why we love it
- Handmade
- Timeless appeal
- Keepsake quality
- Take note
- Expensive for a stocking filler
Made from 100 per cent baby alpaca wool, this adorable teddy has been knitted and embroidered by hand to create the most beautiful keepsake gift. Yes, it’s certainly pricier than your typical stocking filler, but if you prefer to spend more on gorgeous, quality stocking fillers than on a lot of cheaper items, this is a total winner.
As well as being ridiculously cute – the face, the gangly legs, not to mention the jumper – it's so soft to touch. It’s designed to be suitable from birth too, so ideal if you’re after a stocking filler for a first Christmas. That said, my six-year-old tester is head over heels for ‘Tiny Ted’, so I think there’s no age limit on its appeal.
19PO. P two-pack sport socks
- Best: Socks stocking filler
- Size: 9cm x 15cm (but can be rolled up small)
- Why we love it
- Excellent quality
- Sustainable brand
- Wide size range
- Take note
- A little pricier than other socks
Every stocking needs a pair of socks, and these sporty socks from Swedish kidswear brand PO. P are a brilliant option. Made from soft organic cotton, the ribbed crew design is a nice mix of sporty and practical.
My nine-year-old thought these were super comfy and the slightly thicker-than-usual material made them nice and cosy – they also passed the tween cool test, phew. Available in sizes to fit ages one through to 12, and in either a white and blue or white and pink colourway, they’re a luxurious treat from a sustainable brand.
20Brick Like This!
- Best: Lego stocking filler for older kids
- Size: 16cm x 23cm x 5cm
- Why we love it
- Wide appeal
- Great for creativity and communication
- A lot of fun
- Take note
- Box takes up a lot of room in stocking
- Needs two or more players
This good fun, interactive building game from Lego is the perfect choice if you’re after a stocking filler to keep older kids entertained. Inside the box is a bag of 48 Lego bricks, a timer and a pack of cards displaying the silhouette of a Lego build. On each team, the instructor has to take a card and describe to the builder what it looks like – they in turn have to try and create the model without looking at the card.
It’s definitely tricker than it sounds and took our older tester a little while to get the hang of, but once he did he was a big fan. I love that it’s fast to play, genuinely good fun and something that older children won’t grow out of quickly. If you have younger Lego fans at home, there are simpler game rules you can follow, and there’s a two-player variant you can play if you don’t have enough for teams.
What are the best stocking fillers?
I really think there’s something for every child here, but my best buy has to be Chuckle Soaps. They are fun, quirky and come at such a great price – perfect stocking filler material. If you’re happy to spend a little more then I would highly recommend the Lego Santa’s delivery truck to keep kids busy and entertained. My testers loved it.
How I tested the best kids’ stocking fillers
I recruited my two tiny testers – aged six and nine. I paid close attention to the following:
- Price: Stocking fillers are generally not the only Christmas presents of the day, so I looked for items that were affordable. While most of the gifts are £10 or less, I have included a few more expensive options , as I feel they offer excellent value for money if you’re looking to fill your stocking with a couple of gifts.
- Size: Obviously these presents have to fit inside a stocking, so I dutifully dug ours out of the loft to check that each gift in my final roundup could squeeze inside. You’re welcome. All the sizes listed in the review relate to the overall packaging size, rather than the product inside, so you’re not caught out.
- Longevity: Even if you’re buying small, cheaper items, you still want them to be played with more than once. I made a note of which toys which didn’t lose their appeal and were used or played with long after the initial squeals of excitement had died down.
- Kid appeal: Let’s face it, if a stocking filler doesn’t have proper kid appeal, it’s not worth buying. Only toys and gifts that my two testers absolutely loved and said they’d be excited to open on Christmas morning made my final roundup.
For more Christmas gifting ideas, read our review of the best gifts for 5-year-olds