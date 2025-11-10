With the gifting season upon us, Buyagift makes it easy to treat friends and family. From spa days and afternoon tea to supercar driving experiences, there’s something for everyone. Better yet, our expert deals team is on hand to find the best Buyagift discount codes and offers to help you save.

How to save at Buyagift in November

Up to 70 per cent off with special offers

The Buyagift special offers page is updated daily, with new discounts – sometimes up to 70 per cent off – appearing all the time. It’s the best place to find a bargain if there aren’t any active Buyagift discount codes available. Plus, you can usually combine the offers on this page with any available promo codes for extra savings.

Exclusive offers for newsletter subscribers

Although this offer is not currently available, in the past, Buyagift has given new subscribers a £10 welcome voucher, so it’s worth keeping an eye out when you visit the website. In the meantime, subscribers still get access to exclusive birthday treats, limited-time promotions and subscriber-only deals.

Up to 26 per cent off for students and graduates

Students and graduates can enjoy up to 26 per cent off experiences through the Buyagift student discount page. Simply verify your student status with Student Beans to unlock your savings. There is no limit to the number of times you can request a code, so you can save with every purchase.

Take advantage of the best price guarantee

If you find the same experience for less elsewhere within 14 days of ordering, Buyagift will match the price. Simply email the details of the price you’ve found, along with your contact details, to pricematch@buyagift.com, and the team will verify and refund the difference.

Choose an e-voucher to waive delivery fees

If you’re being extra savvy, opting for an e-voucher means you can avoid delivery fees (between £3.99 and £5.99). You’ll receive the voucher straight to your inbox, where you can forward it to the recipient or print it out at home.

Top experiences for less from Buyagift

Afternoon tea

Treat yourself (or a special someone) to an afternoon tea experience for two from £36. Choose from elegant London venues or country house settings, and add a touch of sparkle with options that include prosecco or champagne.

Right now, you can save £52 on an afternoon tea for two at The Georgian, Harrods (was £164, now £112 with discount code, Buyagift.co.uk), which includes a selection of pastries, finger sandwiches, scones and a pot of tea.

Spa days

The spa and beauty offers section features discounts of up to 50 per cent. Browse hundreds of spa days with treatments included or packages that include lunch, for the ultimate relaxing escape.

Enjoy almost 20 per cent off a one-night spa break for two at Rudding Park in Yorkshire, which includes dinner and a 50-minute spa treatment (was £614.99, now £513.59 with code, Buyagift.co.uk). Rudding Park was named the best modern spa hotel in our experts’ roundup of the best spa hotels in the UK.

FAQs

Q Does Buyagift offer an NHS discount? Yes, Buyagift offers a 15 per cent discount to Health Service Discount members. Q Can I exchange my Buyagift voucher? Yes, most vouchers can be exchanged for a different experience of equal or better value. This is subject to conditions and you’ll have to pay the difference if the new experience costs more. Q What are the delivery options at Buyagift? E-vouchers are delivered via email for free. Once payment has been verified, you or the chosen recipient will be sent an email with a link to the e-voucher PDF for easy at-home printing. Standard delivery is available from £3.99, taking between 3-5 working days. Tracked delivery costs £5.99 and orders placed before 9pm will be received the next working day.

How we find the best Buyagift deals

Consumer writer Fran Watts and the rest of our dedicated deal hunters work closely with the team at Buyagift to bring you the latest discount codes and deals, as soon as they drop. The team also checks the website regularly for new offers, and hand-tests every code to ensure it’s working.

Why you can trust us

The Independent has been a trusted source for consumers since 1986, delivering the latest news and expert insights on the products, brands and retailers you love, so you can shop with confidence and make informed shopping choices. We highlight the offers that are genuinely worth your hard-earned money, and the ones that aren’t.

Plus, from Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and the Boxing Day sales, we cover the year’s biggest shopping events with live updates on the best deals.