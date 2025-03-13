Lego is one of the most iconic brands in the world. While its classic sets remain favourites, newness is launching all the time, with some of the latest to look forward to including the Bluey and a Nintendo Gameboy sets to land this year. From the Star Wars enthusiast to the Twilight fanatic, there's a set for every interest and age group, and, to build your collection for less, this is where to find the latest Lego deals and special offers.

To shop savvy and spend less on your next purchase, we’d recommend checking out the latest deals in the Lego sale. Right now you can save up to half price on a selection of Lego sets and merchandise. While away the hours tackling a 1,000-piece Lego puzzle, which is now 30 per cent off. Gifting for a Lego fanatic? We’re sure they’ll appreciate receiving a Lego-themed postcard, which is reduced to £13.99 in the sale.

If you haven't already signed up, it's a good idea to look into Lego Insiders. The membership is free to join and grants exclusive access to Lego perks. For instance, free gifts are thrown in when you buy a new set, which, at the moment, is a mixed flower pot from the botanicals collection. Plus, get members-only early access and exclusive rewards, think special discounts and Legoland tickets. For more of our saving-savvy tips, keep reading.

Students, there are special Lego student discounts just for you. Make sure you’re set up with a Student Beans account first, and you’ll be able to get free delivery when your shopping basket comes to more than £50. What’s more, if you spend £180, you’ll get a free gift, too.

Meanwhile, budding Lego enthusiasts will be able to get their hands on free printed Lego magazines. Delivered four times a year and suitable for ages five to nine, these magazines are filled with Lego activities, comics, posters and more, and are sure to fuel their interest and keep them entertained for hours.

Have you lost Lego somewhere? A piece or two will inevitably go missing now and again, but Lego has a solution – its piece replacement service means no set needs ever go unfinished. Similarly, you’ll be able to request a replacement for any broken pieces. You can also further curate builds by buying a host of extra pieces, from bricks to minifigure parts, so you can really get creative.

