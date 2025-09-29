Rory McIlroy held back after wife Erica hit by beer from Ryder Cup crowd

Rory McIlroy was held back by security after a flying beer from the Ryder Cup crowd hit his wife, Erica.

Following his victory with Shane Lowery at Bethpage Black on Saturday (27 September), McIlory was walking with his wife away from the 17th green when a plastic cup appeared to hit her on the head.

Visibly annoyed, the golfer can be seen turning around to look for the culprit, as he is held back.

Following the incident, McIlroy commented on the cup throwing, as well as the wider abuse he has received during the Ryder Cup. “I don’t think we should ever accept that in golf,” said McIlroy. “I think golf should be held to a higher standard than what was seen out there this week.”