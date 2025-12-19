Vinette Robinson has backed The Independent’s SafeCall campaign, which aims to raise £165,000 to support the 70,000 children who go missing every year in the UK.

The actor said that for some young people “running away seems like the only way out”, but stressed that “leaving doesn’t mean safety, it means risk”.

The Independent, in partnership with the charity Missing People, is helping to raise funds that will launch a new service designed to be a lifeline to young people in crisis.

She urged people to support the campaign, which provides “someone to trust, someone to listen and a way to find safety”.

Donate here or text SAFE to 70577 to give £10 to Missing People – enough for one child to get help.

Text costs £10 plus your network charge. Missing People (Charity No. 1020419, SC047419) receives 100% of your donation. Bill payer’s permission is required. We’ll ask for your consent preferences via text. CS: 02034047251