A military veteran was detained after burning an American flag outside the White House in protest of Donald Trump's executive order.

Footage shows Jay Carey saying into a megaphone, "I'm a retired, disabled combat veteran, served over 20 years. It's a First Amendment right to burn the American flag. I'm burning it as a protest to that illegal, fascist president that sits in that house", before setting light to a gas-drenched flag.

It occurred the day Trump signed an executive order calling for a year in prison for anyone who burns the American flag. The Supreme Court has previously ruled that flag burning is protected speech under the First Amendment.

The Secret Service said in a statement that it arrested the man "for igniting an object" and that he was turned over to U.S. Park Police.