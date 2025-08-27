The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police are on the scene after a shooting was reported at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis.

The shooting was reported on Wednesday morning. Just before 9:30 a.m. local time, the city of Minneapolis said the shooter was “contained” and there is “no active threat to the community.” A parent and witness said students were at Mass when the shooter opened fire, The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

“He just pepper-sprayed through the stained-glass windows into the building, 50 to 100 shots,” he said.

There’s a significant number of victims, including some children, local outlet KARE 11 reports, citing initial information provided by their sources. Emergency dispatch audio from about 8:30 a.m. indicated there could be “at least 20 victims,” the Tribune reports. At 9:12 a.m., a first responder told the Tribune that patients have been “triaged and transported.”

At the scene, police are escorting parents and children into the school’s basement, the Tribune reports.

open image in gallery Governor Tim Walz confirmed there was a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis on Wednesday ( Google Maps )

Governor Tim Walz said he was briefed on the shooting and confirmed the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and State Patrol are on the scene. The ATF and FBI are also responding.

“I’ve been briefed on a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School and will continue to provide updates as we get more information,” he said. “The BCA and State Patrol are on scene. I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence.”

open image in gallery Officers respond to a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School. FBI and ATF agents are also responding ( AP )

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey also said he’s monitoring the situation.

“I'm monitoring reports of horrific violence in South Minneapolis,” he wrote on X. “I'm in touch with Chief O'Hara and our emergency response team has been activated. We will share more information as soon as we can. Please give our officers the space they need to respond to the situation.”

President Donald Trump said he has been fully briefed on the shooting. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also confirmed her agency is monitoring the incident.

“I have been fully briefed on the tragic shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “The FBI quickly responded and they are on the scene. The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved!”

South Minneapolis resident Jeff Day said he heard sustained gunfire that lasted for 45 seconds to a minute this morning, the Star Tribune reports. Day called 911 at 8:27 a.m.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.