Donald Trump says he will rename ‘Gulf of Mexico’ to ‘Gulf of America’
President-elect, Donald Trump claimed he plans to change the name of the 'Gulf of Mexico' to 'Gulf of America'.
During an odd press conference on Tuesday, January 7th, 2024, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm beach, Trump said this, along with many other off-base comments.
The newly elected United States President backed up his idea by stating "we do most of the work there" and claiming the Gulf is "ours".
Other notable comments from Trump include calling The Panama Canal a "disgrace" and attacking Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for announcing his resignation.
