‘Why can’t you spell?’: James Cleverly confronted over Tories misspelling ‘Britain’

This is the moment Sir James Cleverly is confronted over his party’s misspelling of the word ‘Britain’.

Tory party officials handed out chocolate bars with the quote, “When Labour negotiates, Britian loses”, emblazoned across it – a quote attributed to Kemi Badenoch, at the party’s annual conference on Monday (6 October).

The former foreign and home secretary was quizzed about the mistake by an LBC journalist, who asked him: “Why can’t you spell Britain?”

Sir James said the mistake was purely down to a typo, but added: “Never skimp on sub editors.”