Watch Spanish army tackle devastating wildfires from the sky in plane cockpit footage

Watch as the Spanish army use planes to pick up water from a nearby lake and dump it on wildfires savaging the country.

Footage from the cockpit shows the yellow plane skimming a lake top, before dropping the payload onto huge flames, as grey smoke fills the sky.

Spain is battling one of its most destructive fire seasons in decades, having already killed four people, forced thousands to evacuate and burned more than 382,000 hectares – an area larger than Mallorca.

The wildfires are concentrated in the north-western regions of Galicia, Castilla y León, Asturias and Extremadura.