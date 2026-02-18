Distracted driver knocks man and sends him flying into the air

A distracted driver sent a man flying through the air after she crashed into him whilst speaking to a friend.

CCTV captures the moment that Lexi Dyas, 19, drove into Declan Mahoney, 21, with her Fiat 500 as he played rugby with friends in a car park in Mountain Ash, South Wales, in July 2024.

Mahoney landed on his back and was taken to Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Talbot Green with a fractured finger, arm and leg.

Dyas claimed in her police interview that it was an accident and that she “did not have a grudge” against Mahoney, prosecutor Andrew Davies said.

Last week, she was sentenced to 18 months in a young offenders’ institution after pleading guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving. She has also been banned from driving for two years and nine months.