Vladmir Putin’s top diplomat in London has denied Russian involvement in the Salisbury poisonings, claiming they were staged in an plot reminiscent of an Agatha Christie novel.

Russian ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin told Sky News Moscow rejected the findings of an investigation into the death of Dawn Sturgess, who was poisoned by a nerve agent used in the killings of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in 2018.

The report concluded Putin authorised the use of novichok in the assassination and was “morally responsible” for Sturgess’ death.

However, Kelin insists Russia has nothing to do with the incident, implying it the entire event was staged, and the report released to destabilise Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

“This script is very elaborate,” said Kelin. “It has been done by very talented professionals - however, it is is a bit outdated.

“It reminds me of Ian Fleming, or even Agatha Christie.”