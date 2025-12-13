Pauline Quirke’s son completes 140km trek for Alzheimer’s research

Charlie Quirke, the son of Birds Of A Feather actor Pauline Quirke, completed his 140km (87-mile) fundraising trek for Alzheimer’s research on Friday (12 December).

The actor, 66, who is best known for playing Sharon Theodopolopodous in the sitcom, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2021, which led to her retirement from acting.

Charlie set out to retrace his mother’s footsteps by visiting significant places from her life, before reaching his parents’ home in Buckinghamshire to spend Christmas together.

Alzheimer's Research UK said he has raised £176,000 for the charity.

“Every step he's taken this week brings us another step closer to a cure,” they added.