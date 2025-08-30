Five people have been arrested in west London relating to disorder after two anti-asylum groups marched to the Crowne Plaza hotel in West Drayton on Saturday, 30 August.

Footage shared on social media shows large crowds gathered outside the hotel waving flags and setting off red flares.

According to the Metropolitan Police, a group of masked men attempted to enter the hotel via the rear entrance and damaged security hoarding in the process.

It comes after the government won a court challenge that means asylum seekers can continue to be housed at the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex.