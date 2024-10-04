Republican Liz Cheney mocks Donald Trump’s fake tan

Former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney mocked Donald Trump “spray-tanning” as she campaigned for the first time for Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

Cheney joined Harris onstage in Ripon, Wisconsin on Thursday (3 October).

Cheney told crowds how her 10-year-old was sealing envelopes for Republican President Gerald Ford’s reelection campaign, and how she cast her first vote for Republican President Ronald Reagan in 1984.

She said: “In other words, I was a Republican even before Donald Trump started spray-tanning.”

Cheney’s joke was met with a round of applause and laughter.