Watch: King Charles marks his birthday by driving a tram

King Charles celebrated his 77th birthday by driving a tram-train in South Wales.

The monarch officially opened the South Wales Metro Depot in Taff’s Well, near Cardiff, on Friday.

During the visit, he briefly took control of a tram-train named Myddfai, sitting in the driver’s seat and navigating it around the facility.

The purpose-built depot, part of a £1 billion project, will maintain 36 tram-trains, create 400 jobs, and is set to launch next year.

Earlier in the day, the King and Queen Camilla attended a birthday reception at Cyfarthfa Castle in Merthyr Tydfil, where he cut a cake made to look like the castle.