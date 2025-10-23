King Charles prays with Pope Leo at Sistine Chapel in historic service

King Charles has become the first British monarch to pray at a public service with the Pope, since the Reformation five centuries ago.

In an extraordinary moment in religious history, Charles, Supreme Governor of the Church of England, prayed with Pope Leo XIV, head of the Catholic Church, during an ecumenical service in the famous Sistine Chapel on Thursday (23 October).

Earlier, the King and Queen met with the Pope for a private reception at the Vatican as the pair began their two-day state visit.