Keir Starmer accidentally calls Angela Rayner an ‘incredible prime minister’

Keir Starmer accidentally called Angela Rayner an “incredible prime minister” as he defended his deputy.

The prime minister defended his deputy on Monday (1 September), as criticism continues over her purchase of an £800,000 flat in Hove.

Speaking about how proud he was of her, despite “people briefing against her and talking her down over and over again”, Starmer told BBC 5 Live with Matt Chorley: “Angela is an incredible prime minister, an incredible person.”

Sir Keir added: “I’m proud of that and we should be proud as a country that Angela is our deputy prime minister. And that by the way will give I don’t know ho many working class children, particularly girls, a real sense of aspiration.”