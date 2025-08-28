Police have released footage showing an arrest of a man from Lancashire as part of an investigation into abusive social media messages which were sent to Jess Carter.

In July 2025, during the Women's Euros, police received reports that racist and abusive messages had been sent to the England defender.

Cheshire Police said officers from Lancashire Police arrested a 59-year-old man from Great Harwood on suspicion of Malicious Communications in relation to some of the messages on Thursday, 28 August.

He has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.