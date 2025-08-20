Watch as JD Vance and Pete Hegseth deliver Shake Shack burgers to National Guard deployed in Washington DC.

Footage taken on Wednesday (20 August) at Washington DC's Union Station shows Vance handing out burgers to troops as he applauds them for “doing a hell of a job”.

He said: “You guys bust your ass all day, the least we can do is give you a handburger, not a fair trade but we’re grateful for everything you guys do.”

As Vance, Hegseth and Miller shook hands with the troops, protesters could be heard booing and heckling the group.