Moment scientist finds rare flower in rainforest after 13-year search

This is the moment a scientist finds a rare flower after a long 13-year search.

A team of researchers, including Dr Chris Thorogood, associate professor of biology at the University of Oxford, found the Rafflesia hasseltii, during an overnight trek through the Sumatra rainforest in Indonesia on 20 November.

The extremely rare plant species has not been seen in the wild in over a decade.

Indonesian flower hunter Septian “Deki” Andrikithat can be seen on his knees sobbing, with a later clip showing the plant unfurling its huge petals.

“This is very amazing”, Andrikithat told Thorogood, who said he is the “luckiest guy alive”.