Ilhan Omar claims Trump ‘obsessed’ with her following syringe attack

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has hit back at president Trump after he criticised her at an event in Iowa.

Trump told the crowd the U.S. needed immigrants who “love our country,” adding: “Not like Ilhan Omar… she comes from a country that’s a disaster. It’s not even a country.”

Acknowledging that the comment came hours before she was attacked at Minneapolis Town Hall, where a man sprayed her with an unknown liquid during an anti-ICE speech, Omar claimed she wouldn't require such high-level security if Trump "wasn't so obsessed with me."