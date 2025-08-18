An Air Force plane flew into the eye of Hurricane Erin, capturing a "breathtaking" stadium effect.

Footage from AF Reserve Hurricane Hunters, released on 16 August, gave a rare glimpse of the aircraft inside the hurricane.

Erin has intensified into a Category 4 storm, packing maximum sustained winds of 130mph (215kmph). It is projected to remain a large, major hurricane for several days, with scientists linking the rapid intensification of such storms in the Atlantic to climate change.

"These missions provide critical data to the National Hurricane Center, helping keep communities safe before the storm makes landfall," AF Reserve Hurricane Hunters said.