Hugh Grant joins Hacked Off protest outside Labour conference in Liverpool

Hugh Grant joined Hacked Off campaigners outside the Labour Party conference in Liverpool on Monday (29 September).

The actor appeared alongside members of the press reform group, who are calling for tighter regulation and better protection for people affected by media intrusion.

Grant stood in front of photographs, holding a banner that read: “Britain deserves a better press.”

Hillsborough Justice campaigners Margaret Aspinall and Sue Roberts also attended the protest, which took place as Labour members met inside the conference.