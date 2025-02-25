A horse had to be airlifted to safety after he slipped down a steep embankment exploring his new surroundings.

Deuce was getting to know his new home in San Juan Capistrano, when he slipped down the embankment on 18 February and was unable to climb back up.

Orange County Fire rescuers rushed to the scene and tried to create a pathway up the slop to guide Duce out on foot, but the horse was not keen.

A firefighter spokesman explained: “Working with the experienced veterinarian on scene, firefighters secured the now sedated horse in a specialized harness and prepared him for an aerial rescue.

“Smooth and steady, our helicopter flew Deuce to safety and gently set him down at The Shea Center next door.”

Deuce is now recovering from his ordeal.