Greta Thunberg banned from Venice after dyeing Grand Canal green

Greta Thunberg has been banned from Venice after dyeing water in the Grand Canal green in protest of COP30.

Footage shared by Extinction Rebellion shows several canals, rivers, lakes and fountains across 10 different Italian cities all coloured a vibrant green as part of the group’s “Stop Ecocide” protest on Monday (24 November).

In Venice, demonstrators including Ms Thunberg wore all red as they gathered to express their dissatisfaction that agreements made by governments at the Brazilian summit did not include limits on the use of fossil fuels.

Ms Thunberg was issued with a €150 (£132) fine and a 48-hour ban on entering the city, as were the other 35 activists present in Venice.