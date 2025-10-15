Aid trucks bound for Gaza line up at Egypt's Rafah crossing

Trucks filled with humanitarian aid destined for Gaza line up at Egypt’s Rafah crossing on Wednesday (15 October).

Israel has said that it will not permit aid to pass through the border until Hamas has returned all 28 deceased hostages, after the terror group intially only released four on Monday (13 October). It was previously reported that the country would allow the crossing to open.

Israel previously said it would only allow 300 lorries of aid into Gaza - half of the minimum number agreed upon in Donald Trump’s peace plan. The UN said 600 trucks were required to address the humanitarian catastrophe in the enclave.

An Israeli security official told The Independent that “no such agreement” has been made and “the date for opening the crossing for the movement of people only will be announced later”.