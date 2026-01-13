A missing 11-year-old boy was rescued from a registered sex offender by cops during a traffic stop in Florida on New Year’s Eve.

Officers from Flagler County Sheriff’s Department responded to a caller who reported seeing Darnell Hairston riding in his truck with two juveniles in the back. The caller was aware of the 60-year-old’s registered status.

Footage shows officers pulling over Hairston’s Ford F-150, where they found the preteen, as well as a 15-year-old boy.

After the 11-year-old was placed in a patrol car, Hairston tried to flee on foot but was quickly tackled by deputies. Simultaneously, the 15-year-old attempted to flee in Hairston’s truck, almost hitting an officer in the process.

Following a police pursuit resulting in a car crash, the 15-year-old was arrested.

The 15-year-old, who authorities believe may be a co-conspirator, is facing an array of charges including battery of an officer.

Hairston, who is facing additional charges for kidnapping as well as pre-existing charges, is being held without bond.