Father steps between cops and knife-wielding son after attack at home

This is the moment a father stepped in front of Florida police officers after his son attacked him with a hunting knife.

Volusia sheriff's deputies responded to a Deltona home on Sunday (2 October) following reports that a young man injured his father and was threatening to kill four children in the house.

22-year-old Trevor Nieves-Gonzalez cursed at the responding deputy with the hunting knife in hand while his father stood between them.

The suspect eventually threw down the knife and was tased. His father was treated for a head wound from the knife.

Nieves-Gonzalez faces multiple charges, including aggravated battery.