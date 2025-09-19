Watch as a burglar breaks into a gallery and steals a Banksy print worth £270,000 from the wall.

Footage shared by the Crown Prosecution Service on Friday (19 September) shows Larry Fraser, 48, using a fire extinguisher to smash through the glass front door at the Grove Gallery in London.

After climbing through the shattered door, he then takes a limited edition Girl With Balloon print from the wall before fleeing the scene last September.

Fraser has pleaded guilty to the burglary, jurors at Kingston Crown Court heard on Monday (16 September). His alleged getaway driver, James Love, 54, has denied helping Fraser with the burglary.