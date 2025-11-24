Video: Australian far-right senator wearing burqa in parliament sparks outrage

An Australian far-right senator has been accused of racism after she who wore a burqa to parliament as part of a stunt aimed at banning the face covering.

On Monday (24 November), after her bill which would outlaw the face coverings in public was denied, Pauline Hanson walked back into the Senate wearing the garment.

The 71-year-old was ejected from the Senate after she refused to take the burqa off, and the chamber was subsequently suspended.

“This is a racist senator, displaying blatant racism,” said Greens senator Muslim Mehreen Faruqi, whilst Independent senator Fatima Payman, who wears a hijab, said Hanson is “disrespecting the Muslims out there”.