Alistair Petrie has given his backing to The Independent’s SafeCall campaign, which aims to raise £165,000 to support the 70,000 children who go missing every year in the UK.

The actor urged the public to support SafeCall, which he said is “confidential, compassionate, and is there when it is needed for every child and young person”.

The Independent, in partnership with the charity Missing People, is helping to raise funds that will launch a new service designed to be a lifeline to young people in crisis.

He said that the campaign aims to save “young people and children from harm before that harm finds them”.

