Woman claiming to be a vampire says she feeds off people’s energy and not blood

A woman who claims she is a vampire has said she doesn’t drink blood, instead opting to feed off the energy of people - with their consent.

Appearing on This Morning on Monday (15 September), Hellie Schweizer said being a vampire “isn’t just a costume for Halloween”, and explained her lifestyle choices to presenters Cat Deely and Ben Shephard.

Stressing that she does not drink people’s blood, Schweizer said she uses Raiki-like methods to consume others’ energy, but “always asks first” as it is “the polite thing to do”.

Schweizer also gave her insight on vampire stereotypes, saying that she does have to cover up in the sun otherwise she “feels very nauseous and faint”, though revealed that she loves garlic.