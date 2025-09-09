Tommy Fury appeared to push past a rival during his sprint finish at the Great North Run on Sunday, 7 September.

Footage showed the boxer and former Love Island star, 26, putting his hand on a fellow runner's shoulder as he overtook.

Fury described the day as "epic" on his Instagram stories. The Great North Run's results table showed he completed the half-marathon in 01:34:35.

"Really surprised myself with this time, I was hoping for one hour 40 but ended up smashing that time," he added.

The Independent has approached Fury's representatives for comment.