Skydiver cuts himself free after parachute became caught on plane’s tail mid-jump

A skydiver was forced to cut himself free after he became tangled on the plane’s tail after his reserve parachute deployed early.

Video released by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) shows the individual leaping off the plane over Tully airport in Queensland, Australia when the jump goes horribly wrong on 20 September.

As he dangled from the plane’s tail, other skydivers continued to jump. He was one of 17 parachutists who had been due to take part in a 16-way formation jump.

He managed to cut himself free in less than a minute and completed the jump with his main parachute.

The skydiver suffered minor cuts and bruising to his lower legs.