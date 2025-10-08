Stacey Solomon’s son storms off in clash over strict house rule

Stacey Solomon’s son stormed away from his mother in a fiery clash over a house rule.

On the latest episode of Stacey & Joe, which aired on Tuesday (7 October), the singer was driving in her car with her eldest child Zach, 17, when she began bickering with the teenager over his late-night internet use and sleeping patterns.

Zach began protesting against Stacey cutting off the wifi at a certain time, insisting that he is “not a child”, to which Stacey replied: “You’re not an adult.” She said that she is “in charge of you still, and you are still living under my roof”.

After she chastised him for “waking up at stupid o’clock in the morning”, an annoyed Zach sighed and got out of the car, slamming the door behind him.