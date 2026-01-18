The Great British Bake Off’s Prue Leith has revealed why she will never use weight loss jabs again.

Appearing on This Morning on Tuesday (13 January), the 83-year-old discussed her experience with Mounjaro, which she began using after witnessing her husband, John Playfair, lose 28lbs while on it.

She said that she “absolutely hated” her time using the weight loss injections. “I just felt awful. I wanted to sleep all the time.”

Leith admitted that she did not do enough research so ignored instructions that require you to eat and exercise whilst on the jabs.

“I was starving, so my body just said ‘well, since this is starvation mode, I'm not going to lose anything.’”