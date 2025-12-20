Prince William shared a sweet moment with George as they prepared Christmas dinners for the homeless.

The Prince of Wales and his eldest son visited The Passage in Victoria, London to support preparations for their annual Christmas lunch on Saturday (20 December).

In a video released by The Prince and Princess of Wales, the pair can be seen preparing Brussels sprouts and Yorkshire puddings, embracing volunteers, and George donning an apron with his name on.

Princess Diana took William to the same charity when he was 11 years old, an experience "that helped inspire The Prince's lifelong commitment to tackling homelessness."