Peter Kay points out Cat Deeley presenting habit which co-star admits ‘drives me mad’

Peter Kay pulled Cat Deeley up for an annoying presenting habit in an awkward exchange on This Morning.

The comedian, 52, was on the ITV show to announce all profits from the final leg of his Better Late Than Never tour will be given to 12 cancer charities.

As Kay listed off the charities, Deeley responded to each one with a “yes”. Kay then paused and gave her a stern look, before letting out a chuckle. “I'm not laughing at bowel cancer, it's because she keeps saying, ‘yeah’.”

Deeley looked sheepish as co-host Ben Shephard added: “It's called active listening, my wife does it and it drives me mad.”