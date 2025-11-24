CCTV captures unlikely friendship between fox and otter on the streets of Lincoln

Footage captured on CCTV in Lincoln shows an otter and a fox touring the streets.

Video shows the animals running and playing on the cobbled roads in the early hours on the High Street in Brayford.

The City of Lincoln Council shared the clip on Facebook, declaring it showed "an unlikely friendship blossoming."

Comparing the encounter to a holiday commercial, the council’s post read: "It’s not quite the new John Lewis Christmas ad, but here, filmed in the wee small hours, is a short film of a fox and an otter and their little tour of Lincoln together."