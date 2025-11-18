Noel Edmonds and Cliff Richard joked about their combined age as they reunited in New Zealand.

The former Deal Or No Deal host, 76, and the singer, 85, broke into a duet of "The Young Ones" in a video posted to Instagram on Monday (17 November).

Richards appeared on Edmonds' Christmas show in 1986. Remembering when they first met, Edmonds told Richard: "You’ve done wonderful, kind things for me ever since, over the years."

Joking about their age, Richard added, “There’s a hundred years separating us,” as the pair added up their combined age to be 161.