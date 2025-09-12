Michelle Ryan has compared her return to the EastEnders set to The Truman Show, saying that “things are slightly off”.

The 41-year-old actor reprised her role of Zoe Slater in June after a 20-year break from the BBC soap.

Speaking at the National Television Awards on Wednesday (10 September), the actor revealed that whilst it has “been amazing going back and seeing everybody”, there is something uncanny about the renovated Albert Square set.

Comparing it to The Truman Show, in which Jim Carey’s character is unaware that he lives on a TV set, Ryan said things feel “slightly out of place”.