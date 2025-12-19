King Charles paid a visit to the new Guinness brewery in London, where he poured a “perfect pint”.

On Thursday (18 December), the monarch opened the new £73 million 'Guinness Open Gate Brewery London' in Covent Garden, which produces a range of beers as well as being designed to be a new London tourist attraction.

Despite not attempting to “split the G”, he was still left with a frothy moustache after sipping a pint before remarking that “it is great stuff”.

After being complimented on his pint-pulling skills, Charles, who made his first public appearance since announcing that his cancer treatment is being scaled back, laughed and replied: “If you say so!”