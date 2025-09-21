White House make artist lifts the lid on Donald Trump’s ‘orange’ appearance

French makeup artist Audrey Lefevre worked with Donald Trump’s family during the 2017 inauguration, one of the most closely watched events across the globe.

In an exclusive interview with The Independent, Ms Lefevre revealed she does not believe the former president wears much makeup, but thinks his appearance is shaped by a spray tan, often used for television.

Trump’s fair skin and blonde hair, she explained, make the contrast at his hairline more noticeable, contributing to the perception of his distinctive look.

