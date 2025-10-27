Coronation Street star says she rushed ‘really sick’ daughter to A&E

Coronation Street’s Lucy Fallon says she had to rush her baby daughter to A&E following a series of sinus infections.

On Monday (27 October), the 29-year-old took to Instagram to give a health update on baby Nancy, who has spent the weekend in hospital battling separate throat, ear and eye infections.

She said she “cannot even cope”, and pointed to her daughter’s swollen eye. “I don't know who I am anymore. But poor Nancy is literally so sick.”

The actor added that her daughter, whom she gave birth to in January, also has two top teeth coming through, as well as a sickness bug. “Life comes at you really fast,” she reflected.