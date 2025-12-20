Harry and Meghan show rare glimpse of Archie and Lilibet in Christmas video

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex provided a rare glimpse of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in a Christmas video released with a "Happy Holidays" message.

Prince Harry and Meghan released a highlights video of Archewell's work in 2025, announcing that their foundation would be renamed Archewell Philanthropies to allow the couple and their children "to expand upon their global philanthropic endeavours as a family."

In the footage, Archie and Lilibet push a trolley of food while serving Thanksgiving meals at a community kitchen in Los Angeles with their parents.

It comes as Harry and Meghan shared a family photo for Christmas, alongside a festive message.

"Happy Holidays! From our family to yours," Meghan's Instagram caption read.