How a Christmas lights competition with neighbours turned into an obsession

A grandfather's festive lights display started out as a competition with his neighbours before evolving into an "obsession" which locals say "marks the start of Christmas".

Every year since 2011, David Carter has decorated his home in Gamston, a village on the outskirts of Nottingham, with hundreds of lights, raising just under £22,000 for the nearby RSPCA Radcliffe Animal Centre, where his wife used to work.

Taking 150 to 200 hours to put up, 1750 individual bulbs add "well over" £200 to David's electricity bill over the Christmas period.

You can donate to his fundraiser here.